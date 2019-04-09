Winnipeg Jets to get air support at first playoff game

The Winnipeg Jets‘ namesakes will be taking to the sky Wednesday as part of this year’s first Whiteout Street Party.

Four Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CT-155 Hawk training jets from Moose Jaw, Sask. will fly over Bell MTS Place and the street party to celebrate the team’s first home game of the playoffs.

The jets will fly over the arena at 7 p.m., and will be at an altitude at least 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route. Air Force flybys are carefully controlled for public safety, and are dependent on weather conditions.

