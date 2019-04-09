What you need to know for the first two Whiteout parties, Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets playoff run starts Wednesday and the Whiteout parties are gearing up. Here’s what you need to know if you live or work downtown, or if you plan to attend.

Tickets

Tickets are a must to get into the party

Tickets are $5 and are available through Ticketmaster, either online or through their app

Street closures

Streets will be closed from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 6:30 a.m. Thursday for Wednesday’s party

Streets will be closed from 11:30 a.m. Friday through 6:30 a.m. Saturday for Friday’s party

Streets include Southbound Donald Street between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue, and Graham Avenue between Carlton Street and Garry Street

Northbound Smith Street will be closed to through traffic between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue

How to get there

Taking Winnipeg Transit is a very, very good idea

The Millennium Library parkade will only be accessible on Smith Street due to street closures

The Millennium Library will close early on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The Millennium Library’s Donald Street entrance to the parkade will be closed at the same time as the street closures.

If you need to walk into the Millennium Library or the parkade when it closes, you’ll have to use the Skywalk entrance.

Helping local charities

All proceeds from the Whiteout tickets will go to the United Way

The 50/50 draw will benefit the True North Foundation

Bring a Tin for the Bin for Winnipeg Harvest

Bus stops relocating

Bus stops along Graham Avenue between Hargrave Street and Smith Street …. you know what, it’s just easier if we provide you with a map. Needless to say, buses in the area will be rerouted. If you want a text list, go here.

Be polite, be patient

Don’t be that person who litters

Don’t be that person who start fights

Understand it’s going to be crowded

Give yourself extra time to get there and leave

Wear white

Cheer loudly and proudly

GO JETS GO!

So let me get this straight. We’re going to be wearing white, cheering a team wearing blues, against a team called the blues while they are wearing white? — Al by myself (@TheAlMcLean) April 8, 2019