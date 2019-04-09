What you need to know for the first two Whiteout parties, Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets playoff run starts Wednesday and the Whiteout parties are gearing up. Here’s what you need to know if you live or work downtown, or if you plan to attend.
Tickets
- Tickets are a must to get into the party
- Tickets are $5 and are available through Ticketmaster, either online or through their app
Street closures
- Streets will be closed from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 6:30 a.m. Thursday for Wednesday’s party
- Streets will be closed from 11:30 a.m. Friday through 6:30 a.m. Saturday for Friday’s party
- Streets include Southbound Donald Street between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue, and Graham Avenue between Carlton Street and Garry Street
- Northbound Smith Street will be closed to through traffic between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue
How to get there
- Taking Winnipeg Transit is a very, very good idea
- The Millennium Library parkade will only be accessible on Smith Street due to street closures
- The Millennium Library will close early on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
- The Millennium Library’s Donald Street entrance to the parkade will be closed at the same time as the street closures.
- If you need to walk into the Millennium Library or the parkade when it closes, you’ll have to use the Skywalk entrance.
Helping local charities
- All proceeds from the Whiteout tickets will go to the United Way
- The 50/50 draw will benefit the True North Foundation
- Bring a Tin for the Bin for Winnipeg Harvest
Bus stops relocating
- Bus stops along Graham Avenue between Hargrave Street and Smith Street …. you know what, it’s just easier if we provide you with a map. Needless to say, buses in the area will be rerouted. If you want a text list, go here.
Be polite, be patient
- Don’t be that person who litters
- Don’t be that person who start fights
- Understand it’s going to be crowded
- Give yourself extra time to get there and leave
- Wear white
- Cheer loudly and proudly
- GO JETS GO!
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.