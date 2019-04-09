After referendum, Pointe-Claire Coptic church expansion project gets green light

A revitalization project for a Coptic church in Montreal’s West Island has been given the green light following months of debate in the community.

Pointe-Claire residents forced a referendum on the contentious expansion of the St. Peter and St. Paul Coptic Orthodox Church near Lakeshore Road and des Sources Boulevard.

Those opposed to the construction plans raised concerns about traffic congestion and overcrowding in the neighbourhood.

After months of city council meetings and discussions, the referendum was held on Sunday.

A total of 53 per cent of eligible residents voted in support of a zoning bylaw change for the church. The City of Pointe-Claire says there were 66 votes in favour and 58 against.

“Over 75 per cent of residents qualified to vote and living in a zone adjacent to the sector in question participated in this democratic process,” said Mayor John Belvedere in a statement.

As a result, the Greek Orthodox Church can move forward with its plan to build a community centre on the adjacent lot and file a permit request.

The city says the zoning change will come into effect on April 17.