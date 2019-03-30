Referendum coming up on Pointe-Claire community centre development

St. Peter and St. Paul Coptic Orthodox Church is at the centre of a referendum to determine whether it can build a community centre on the site of an abandoned elementary school.

With pre-voting starting Sunday, some residents along the boulevard told Global News the proposed project is out of keeping with its environs.

An old elementary school along Lakeshore Boulevard has become the site of controversy, as a referendum looms to determine whether a Coptic church in Pointe-Claire can build a community centre there. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/8HFmQkVMe0 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 30, 2019

“Our main concern with this project is the church hall that can be rented out with city approval,” Anna Merulla told Global News. Merulla is one of the nearby residents on the “no” side of the referendum — she wants the school site to turn into residential housing.

WATCH: Future of Pointe-Claire’s Walton Avenue still up in the air (July, 2018)

“We hope to stop this project and keep the zoning residential,” she wrote in a follow-up text message.

Some residents, like Anna Merulla, are concerned that the church will rent the centre out for weddings and parties, something the church denies it will do. She also feels the centre's footprint will be close to double the size of the existing structure. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/pm060eZRpO — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 30, 2019

The church, meanwhile, denies the community centre will serve those functions.

“We’re not conducting any commercial activity whatsoever,” said Shahir Guindi, a congregation member. “We’re not renting the space for any banquets, any weddings.”

READ MORE: Coptic church expansion plans divide Pointe-Claire neighbourhood

There are 161 people eligible to vote in the referendum. The date of the referendum is scheduled for April 7.