April 9, 2019 3:42 pm
Updated: April 9, 2019 3:43 pm

RCMP charge man in connection with robbery in Lower Sackville, N.S.

A Beaver Bank man is facing charges in connection with an alleged robbery

A man from Beaver Bank, N.S., has been charged in connection with a robbery of a business in Lower Sackville, N.S.

RCMP say that at approximately 9:30 a.m., on Monday officers responded to a hold up alarm from the business, located on the 600 block of Sackville Drive.

Police believe that the suspect entered the business, allegedly confronted an employee and demanded hydromorphone, a pain medication.

The employee allegedly told police that they were afraid the man may have had a weapon on him as he was keeping one hand in his pocket.

The suspect fled after receiving a quantity of hydromophone pills.

A witness reportedly provided a description of the suspect and what direction he fled which helped police in identifying him.

He was arrested during a traffic stop in Dartmouth without incident.

John Charles Auld, 32, has been charged with robbery and wearing a mask while committing an indictable offence.

Auld was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

Crime
