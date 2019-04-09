Jann Arden, Johnny Reid, The Roots headlining Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

Jann Arden, Johnny Reid, Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, The Roots, and Walk Off The Earth are among the headliners at the 2019 SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival.

Organizers announced the ticketed lineup on Tuesday for this summer’s event in Saskatoon, which runs June 21-30.

Other acts include: Joshua Redman Quartet, Lisa Fischer, Joey Alexander, Colin Linden, Elisapie, Steve Smith, Patricia Barber, Five Alarm Funk, Makaya McCraven, Kyle Krysa & Distant Conversation, and The Sorority.

“We are proud to release an eclectic and diverse lineup for the 33rd annual festival,” Kevin Tobin, artistic director of the festival, said in a press release.

“From headliners to hidden gems, artists you know and those yet to be discovered, the program offers something for everyone.”

Organizers already announced a revitalized model for this year’s festival.

For the first time, the festival will feature one stage at the Bessborough Gardens instead of two in downtown Saskatoon. Programming at the TD Mainstage will offer five days of free music, and five days of ticketed shows at one venue.

Organizers anticipate 110-plus live performances and events throughout the 10 days of music.

Another addition is the new LB Gardens Pass. For $260 plus GST, it guarantees admission to all ticketed performances during the 2019 festival, and it’s transferable between friends and family members.

LB Gardens passes and single tickets go on sale to the general public on April 12 at 12 p.m. CT.

The free programming lineup will be announced on May 1.