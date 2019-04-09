Halton Police to crack down on speeding with Project ‘Rural Impact’

Halton Regional Police will be using a safety campaign in April to crack down on speeders and drivers putting road users at risk.

Project ‘Rural Impact’ has been launched in an effort to reduce aggressive driving in two rural communities, Milton and Halton Hills.

This Burlington driver was caught travelling 41km/h over the speed limit on Harvester Road. He also had an expired driver’s license. Slow down, drive safely, and check the expiry on your licence and validation stickers. ^bw pic.twitter.com/ZvydpQCXCO — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) April 7, 2019

Officers are expected to be stationed throughout the region in marked and unmarked vehicles, targeting drivers who ignore posted speed limits.

Police say special attention will be paid to people who drive at 50 km/h or more over the limit.

Drivers in that category can be charged with stunt driving and penalties include loss of their driver’s licence through suspension in additon to vehicle impoundment for seven days.

Halton police are also asking the public to report stunt drivers on the road.