City of Toronto cracks down on 28 illegal pot shops as legal retail stores mark first week in operation

It’s been just over a week since legalized cannabis stores opened in Ontario, but according to the City of Toronto, that isn’t stopping 28 illegal shops from continuing to operate.

City officials are now cracking down on pot shops they say are unsanctioned.

“The law is very clear,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory during a press conference on Tuesday. “As of April 1, people who are supposed to be selling marijuana are people who are licensed to do so.”

Currently, only two of the five licensed cannabis stores in Toronto have opened. Consumers say this has left them with few options.

“It’s just easier to come here,” one shopper told Global News before stepped into CAFE, an allegedly illegal downtown cannabis retailer on Fort York Boulevard.

“I come here because it’s close and convenient,” said another.

No one entering the busy store wanted to give their names, and some even asked our Global News camera to stop rolling as they walked inside.

CAFE, which has been shut down before, did not return our request for comment in time for publication.

The city’s director of investigative services, Mark Sraga, acknowledged there are a number of reasons people are still willing to purchase pot from storefronts the city considers to be illegal.

“It’s location, product and variety, consumers tell us,” he told Global News.

In March, bylaw officers took over enforcement of pot shop regulations, allowing Toronto police to focus on other aspects of the job.

“(We) now handle the seizures, closure orders, laying of charges and barring of entry,” Sraga told Global News, adding that his department is being more aggressive when it comes to denying entry to pot shops that have been shuttered due to legal violations.

“Often, after (a raid), the operator will go back, break the locks and re-enter the property. Now, we won’t just be changing the locks,” Sraga said, but he wouldn’t elaborate. “Property owners are also at great risk. The landlord will lose access (to the property) until the matter has been dealt with by the courts.”

In the meantime, Tory says he hopes the courts will “bring down the hammer on these people,” adding that the province already made its final decision about how many legal storefronts there would be in Ontario and where.

At Toronto’s first legal cannabis shop, The Hunny Pot, there is still a line on Queen Street West a week after opening day.

Thomas, a customer who didn’t want to give his last name, told Global News the wait was annoying.

“I don’t want to have to wait in this line every time I come here. … We need more stores in the city,” he said.

However, the province hasn’t broached the topic of more pot shops, instead sticking with just five in Toronto for now, a decision that may keep customers returning to illegal cannabis stores for the sake of convenience.