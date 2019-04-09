Slow melt, weather co-operate to reduce flood threat in Red River Valley

The Red River Valley is still going to flood this spring, but the threat continues to reduce thanks to cooler temperatures and a lack of precipitation north of the Canada/US border.

The province’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre says risk of flooding has gone down on all major points along the Red River in Manitoba.

“The recent precipitation system skipped most of the Red River basin and no major precipitation system is expected in the basin over the next 10 days,” they said.

“Because of these lower temperatures, levels along the Red River are expected to be equal or slightly lower than 2011 flood level.”

The Red River Floodway will likely be opened next week between Apr. 12 to 14. A flood warning has officially been issued from Emerson to the Red River Floodway channel inlet, and a flood watch has been issued for the Roseau River area, said the province.