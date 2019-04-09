Man facing several weapons charges following search of Halifax residence

Crime
Halifax police have charged a 23-year-old man following a search of a local residence.

A 23-year-old man is facing a long list of weapons and drug trafficking charges following a search of a Halifax residence on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say they conducted the search on Bently Drive at around 3 p.m.

Timothy Patrick Farewell was arrested at the scene without incident. Police say they seized small quantities of assorted drugs, including cocaine, as well as cash, ammunition, a handgun, a shotgun and a rifle.

Farewell is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face the following charges:

  • Possession of a loaded, restricted firearm
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a firearm without a licence
  • Possession of a firearm known to be unauthorized
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • Possession of a weapon obtained by a criminal offence
  • Possession of a firearm known to have its serial number defaced
  • Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

