Man facing several weapons charges following search of Halifax residence

A 23-year-old man is facing a long list of weapons and drug trafficking charges following a search of a Halifax residence on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say they conducted the search on Bently Drive at around 3 p.m.

Timothy Patrick Farewell was arrested at the scene without incident. Police say they seized small quantities of assorted drugs, including cocaine, as well as cash, ammunition, a handgun, a shotgun and a rifle.

Farewell is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face the following charges:

Possession of a loaded, restricted firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Possession of a firearm known to be unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon obtained by a criminal offence

Possession of a firearm known to have its serial number defaced

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking