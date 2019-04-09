Vernon drivers see cheapest gas prices in B.C.

Drivers in Vernon are getting a break at the pump.

GasBuddy.com data shows that motorists won’t find lower gas prices anywhere else in B.C.

On Tuesday morning, some Vernon gas stations were advertising a litre of regular gasoline for as low as 119.9 cents.

Meanwhile, other Vernon gas stations were refusing to be drawn into a gas price war even as their neighbours slashed prices.

For example, the Husky on 27 Street was advertising a price of 130.9 cents while across the street and down the block, its competitors were selling gas for more than 20 cents less per litre.

GasBuddy.com reported the average price of gasoline in B.C. was 146.9 cents on Tuesday.