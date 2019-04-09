Man, 54, accused of assault in downtown Port Hope

A man faces charges following a reported assault in progress in downtown Port Hope last Friday.

Port Hope Police Service say around 9 a.m., officers responded to a Mill Street location for a reported assault in progress.

Police say the accused and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation over a civil matter.

During the altercation, it’s alleged one man grabbed the other by the shirt and ripped it. In the process, police say he also broke the other man’s necklaces.

The man was taken into custody by police a short distance from the premises.

Evangelos Skopelianos, 54, was charged with common assault. He’s scheduled for a court appearance in May.

