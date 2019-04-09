Province recognizes 15 volunteers with Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal

Fifteen volunteers from across the province were awarded the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal on Tuesday.

Lt.-Gov. W. Thomas Molloy presented the medals at a ceremony held at the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina.

Recipients of the medal are:

Christine Boyczuk, Moose Jaw

Ben Buhler, Osler

David Burke, Kindersley

Janet Caldwell, Meadow Lake

Nelson Eng, Regina

The Reverend Alvin Hingley, Humboldt

Syl Kulyk, Saskatoon

Ivadelle Kulyk (posthumous), Saskatoon

Myrna Nagy, Prince Albert

Teena Polle, Prince Albert

Edna Poncelet, Grandora

Barb Ryan, Regina

Mary Walters, Pilot Butte

Robert Dumur, Fort Qu’Appelle, 2017 recipient

Audrey Heit, Kindersley, 2017 recipient

“By donating their time and energy, volunteers give hope and optimism to the organizations they serve,” Molloy said.

“These impressive recipients are proof that everyone has the power to make a difference, and by giving back to our communities, they are inspiring a new generation of volunteers in our province.”

The province began handing out the medals in 1995 to recognize the work of the many dedicated volunteers in Saskatchewan.

Tuesday’s recipients join the ranks of 204 volunteers recognized since its inception.

The ceremony coincides with National Volunteer Week, April 7-13, proclaimed by the Canadian government.

For more information regarding the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.