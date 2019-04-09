Weight restrictions placed on 5 rural Sask. bridges following bridge collapse

Weight restrictions have been placed on five rural bridges in Saskatchewan following the collapse of a newly constructed bridge last year.

The Dyck Memorial Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Clayton opened to traffic on Sept. 14, 2018, but collapsed into the Swan River later that day. No injuries were reported.

Inspections have since been carried out on six bridges in the province with similar design and construction of the collapsed bridge.

Preliminary results found five bridges be restricted to carry less than secondary weights.

The affected bridges are in the RM of Caledonia, the RM of Mervin, the RM of Scott, and two bridges in the RM of Perdue.

Some of the bridges impact heavy haul routes, including one alternative truck route.

Officials with the Ministry of Highway and Infrastructure said in a statement they are working with the rural municipalities to restrict weight or close the bridges until improvements or remedial work is complete.