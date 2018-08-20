Video shows moment bridge in Italy collapsed, killing 43

Video of the moment a 200-metre stretch of a bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, has been released by officials.

It shows large chunks of debris crashing down onto traffic, falling about 50 metres below to the ground. A person is seen scrambling from the rubble seconds after the collapse and later a cat runs over the debris.

READ MORE: Italian designer of Genoa bridge that collapsed, killing 43, warned of corrosion in 1979

The Aug. 14 incident led to 43 deaths, while several others were taken to hospital.

The bodies of three members of a family were the last of those reported missing to be pulled from the wreckage Sunday morning, five days after the collapse, but officials say work is far from over.

“We won’t stop. Our work continues in order to have the full certainty that nobody has been left under the rubble,” fire brigade official Stefano Zanut told Sky TG24 on Sunday.

WATCH: Aerial footage shows scene of bridge collapse in Italy

Rebuilding efforts for the bridge are also being discussed. Autostrade per l’Italia, a toll operator which managed the bridge, pledged half a billion euros on Saturday to rebuild the bridge and set up funds to help those affected.

The government has also allocated €32 million, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte promising that rebuilding will “move fast.”

But controversy is swirling over the deadly incident, with reports that there had been warnings about the bridge’s structure.

WATCH: Search for survivors in Italy bridge disaster ends

Italian news outlet Espresso reported Monday that engineering experts warned in February that corrosion of the metal cables supporting the Genoa highway bridge had reduced the bridge’s strength by 20 per cent.

Espresso wrote that “neither the ministry, nor the highway company, ever considered it necessary to limit traffic, divert heavy trucks, reduce the roadway from two to one lane or reduce the speed” of vehicles on the key artery for the northern port city.

READ MORE: Italian president demands safe roads as fatalities from Genoa bridge collapse rise to 43

The engineer who designed the bridge warned four decades ago that it would require constant maintenance to remove rust.

RAI state television broadcast excerpts Sunday of the report that the late engineer Riccardo Morandi penned in 1979, 12 years after the bridge bearing his name was inaugurated in Genoa. The Associated Press downloaded the English-language report from an engineering news portal.

— With files from Reuters, The Associated Press