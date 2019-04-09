Dropped 911 calls lead to wanted suspect in Ingersoll: OPP
Oxford OPP say two dropped calls to 911 wound up leading them to a suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Officers say two calls were made around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, April 5 from an address in Ingersoll. In both cases, the caller hung up when dispatchers answered.
Officials tried calling the number back, but no one answered. Police officers went to the address and while they found there was no emergency, they located a woman who was allegedly wanted on an outstanding warrant.
As a result of the investigation, the OPP say a 27-year-old London woman was taken into custody and turned over to the Woodstock Police Service.
