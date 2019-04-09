Crime
April 9, 2019 7:56 am

Dropped 911 calls lead to wanted suspect in Ingersoll: OPP

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Oxford OPP say two dropped 911 calls led them to the doorstep of a suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Kativ / Getty Images
A A

Oxford OPP say two dropped calls to 911 wound up leading them to a suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officers say two calls were made around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, April 5 from an address in Ingersoll. In both cases, the caller hung up when dispatchers answered.

RELATED: London man charged after allegedly making more than 70 911 calls in 3 days

Officials tried calling the number back, but no one answered. Police officers went to the address and while they found there was no emergency, they located a woman who was allegedly wanted on an outstanding warrant.

As a result of the investigation, the OPP say a 27-year-old London woman was taken into custody and turned over to the Woodstock Police Service.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
911
Crime
Dropped Calls
Ingersoll
London
Oxford County
oxford county opp
Woodstock
Woodstock police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.