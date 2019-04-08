Teen student says she was punched in the face during alleged sexual assault: Hamilton police
Hamilton police are looking for a male suspect after a 15-year-old female student on her way to school said she was violently assaulted.
Investigators say the incident happened Friday morning near St. Michael’s Chruch on Fennel Avenue near High Street after the student got off an HSR bus.
The girl, on her way to Sherwood Secondary School, says she was approached by a stranger who grabbed her behind and subsequently punched her in the face when she turned around to confront him.
The suspect then ran off.
He’s described as six feet tall and wearing black clothes, and is believed to be between 17 and 18 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-3854 or 905-540-6375.
