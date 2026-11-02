Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigating death of toddler who was hit by taxi in parking lot

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2026 11:23 am
1 min read
A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary, Alta., April 9, 2020. A two-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a tax in a Calgary parking lot Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary, Alta., April 9, 2020. A two-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a tax in a Calgary parking lot Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. GAC/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy who was hit in a northeast parking lot.

They say it happened late Sunday afternoon.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the boy was with his parents just prior to the accident but had wandered away.

He was struck by a taxi.

The taxi driver took both the child and his parents to hospital, but the boy did not survive.

It is Calgary’s 10 pedestrian fatality of the year.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices