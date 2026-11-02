Calgary police investigating death of toddler who was hit by taxi in parking lot

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Calgary police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy who was hit in a northeast parking lot.

They say it happened late Sunday afternoon.

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Police say the boy was with his parents just prior to the accident but had wandered away.

He was struck by a taxi.

The taxi driver took both the child and his parents to hospital, but the boy did not survive.

It is Calgary’s 10 pedestrian fatality of the year.