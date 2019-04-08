Milton high school among EdCan Award honourees for science program

A school in Milton has been recognized for innovation in teaching and learning.

Milton District High School has won $1,000 from the EdCan Network, a group that helps bridge the research-implementation gap, for its i-Think about Science program.

“This program offers a unique approach to building students’ critical-thinking skills about science,” says EdCan Network director and awards jury chair Chris Kennedy. “Delivering this program to an entire school of Grades 10-12 students represents significant teacher buy-in and a shift in thinking about a subject that is still largely taught from a big textbook.”

A Ken Spencer Award recognition ceremony to honour the students, educators and community partners involved in this award-winning program will take place on May 1 at 7 p.m.

This is the 10th-anniversary edition of the awards.

FIRST PLACE – $7,000

Met Innovation Centre for Entrepreneurship (MICE)

Maples Met School (Seven Oaks School Division)

Winnipeg, Man.

SECOND PLACE – $3,000

Gwich’in Land-based Education

Chief Paul Niditchie School (CPNS)

Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS – $1,000

3D Virtual and Augmented Reality Class Museum

École L’Odyssée (Commission scolaire de la Capitale)

Quebec City, Que.

SPLICE Projects

St. Jerome Catholic Elementary School (York Catholic District School Board)

Aurora, Ont.

The Hopedale, Nunatsiavut Virtual Reality Class

Amos Comenius Memorial School (Newfoundland and Labrador English School District)

Hopedale, N.L.

Personalization at Max Aitken Academy!

Max Aitken Academy (Anglophone North School Division)

Miramichi, N.B.

i-Think about Science

Milton District High School (Halton District School Board)

Milton, Ont.