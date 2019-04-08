Canada
Sullivan’s Pond geese return home after spending winter at Hope for Wildlife

Rebecca Lau | Global News

The geese are back at Sullivan's Pond in Dartmouth.

Here’s a sure sign of spring, despite Monday’s snowy forecast.

The geese are back at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth after spending the winter at Hope for Wildlife rehabilitation centre.

At the beginning of each winter, the geese are gathered up because they are too large to fly south.

They’re then returned to the pond once the temperatures reach above 0 C.

The flock, which now numbers 10 because there are four new additions, was returned to the pond on Monday afternoon by volunteers.

And no, not even the snow in the forecast will faze them.

“People might be worried about the geese, but the snow won’t affect them in any way,” said Zachary Crowell with Hope for Wildlife.

“They’re very hardy and they’ll just go about their business.”

