Detroit cop shows up intoxicated at breathalyzer training session

A Detroit police officer is under investigation after he showed up to a breathalyzer training session while under the influence of alcohol.

As WXYZ notes, the officer attended a training session hosted by Michigan State Police (MSP) in Lansing on Friday. The unidentified officer volunteered to take part in the training session on how to administer a blood alcohol breathalyzer screening — and that’s when the officer blew a positive.

“The bottom line is that he showed up to work under the influence of alcohol,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters. “This was a Michigan State Police training, he blew a .08. Certainly that’s a problem, it’s a problem for me, and it may be a problem on how it was handled after that.”

READ MORE: Police warn against ‘fowl’ play after woman attacked by Canada goose on university campus

According to the Detroit Free Press, the officer was immediately dismissed from the class following the breathalyzer results.

“During that class he volunteered to give a sample and it was determined he had alcohol in his system. The MSP sergeant dismissed him from the class and sent him to his department,” MSP officer Mike Shaw told the newspaper. “His command staff was notified. He does not work for us so we cannot discipline him. That will be up to his employer.”

The state police told WXYZ the officer wasn’t arrested at the time because he was not armed and did not drive a vehicle to the training session.

The news of the intoxicated cop comes a week after a Detroit police officer was fired following an internal investigation for alleged drug dealing.

READ MORE: Drunk driver spritzed Axe body spray into his mouth to mask stench of booze, police say

The police chief said the probationary officer was arrested Sunday and taken from jail to a hearing at police headquarters Tuesday, where she was fired. Craig says the 29-year-old was arrested along with a felon in possession of a stolen firearm. He says a search turned up “rock cocaine and a small amount of heroin.”

Craig didn’t release the former officer’s name because she hasn’t been charged. Prosecutors are expected to review the case.

–with a file from the Associated Press