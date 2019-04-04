Police warn against ‘fowl’ play after woman attacked by Canada goose on university campus

Police on the Eastern Michigan University campus have issued a warning to students and staff after an aggressive Canada goose was caught on camera attacking a woman in a parking lot.

Campus police issued the warning on Tuesday when officials posted security footage showing a male goose swooping in to take a gander at a woman passing by in a parking lot.

“Beware of goose!” police simply wrote on social media. “A pair of geese are nesting in the northwest area of Green Lot 1. Please use caution.”

The video shows the woman walking along a sidewalk before the honker appears out of nowhere, dive-bombing its victim, before landing on the sidewalk. The woman seizes on the moment of brief reprieve from her winged attacker by making a run for it.

The not-so-friendly neighbour from the north wasn’t finished with its victim, taking flight once again and attacking the woman from behind.

Police spokesperson Geoff Larcom told Michigan Live the campus is often home to nesting geese this time a year.

“The male was the one attacking and the female was the one guarding the eggs,” Larcom said. “A few students have tried to take selfies of the geese when they are hissing, but we advise against that.”

Larcom said several students reported being attacked, but no one was injured.