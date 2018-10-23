Peterborough County man fined for intentionally running over a goose
A Peterborough County man has been fined for using a vehicle to intentionally injure a goose in June.
In provincial court on Oct. 11, Kyle Charlton of the Village of Lakefield pleaded guilty to deliberately using a vehicle to injure wildlife.
Court heard that on June 22, a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officer responded to information about a goose that had been run over in the Township of Douro-Dummer in Peterborough County, just northeast of the city of Peterborough.
“The investigation revealed that Charlton was driving when he noticed a family of geese on the road,” the MNRF stated.
“He sped up and then changed lanes to hit one of the geese.”
As a result of Charlton’s plea, Justice of the Peace Mark Donohue fined Charlton $1,000 under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.
