Kitchener Rangers select Francesco Pinelli with top pick in OHL draft

The Kitchener Rangers picked up the rights to 13 new players in Saturday’s OHL draft.

With its first pick in the draft, Kitchener selected centreman Francesco Pinelli of the Toronto Red Wings 13th overall.

The Stoney Creek native recorded 49 goals and 65 assists for 114 points in 71 games with the Red Wings last season.

“We’re extremely excited to select Francesco today and welcome him and his family to the Kitchener Rangers,” Rangers general manager Mike McKenzie said in a statement.

In the second round, the Rangers went back to the Toronto area by selecting Roman Schmidt of the Don Mills Flyers. The six-foot-four defenceman will bring some much-needed size to the squad.

Three of the first four picks in Saturday’s draft played alongside Schmidt in Don Mills.

Kingston announced on Friday they were selecting underage phenom Shane Wright of the Flyers.

Flyers forward Brennan Ottman was selected by Flint second overall while defenceman Brandt Clarke went to Barrie with the fourth pick.

Sandwiched between the trio was Connor Lockhardt of the Kanata Lasers who was selected by Erie.

Kitchener continued to address the back-end with its 3rd pick as it grabbed the rights to Chicago Mission 15’s defenceman Simon Motew in the fourth round.

In the second half of the draft, the team added a host of American prospects including St. Louis Blues U16 forward Caden Brown (151st overall), Buffalo Regals 15’s defenceman Joseph Blackley (295th) as well as defenceman Carter Schade (175th) and forward Ryan Walker (275th) who both laced ‘em up for Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15’s last season.

The Rangers grabbed a few local prospects later in the draft, selecting forward Matthew Sop of the Kitchener Jr. Rangers (135th), forward Brenden Anderson of the Brantford 99ers (215th) and Guelph Gryphons forward Mark McIntosh (255th).