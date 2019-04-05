Kitchener Rangers swap picks with Niagara IceDogs ahead of OHL draft

The Kitchener Rangers announced a pick swap with the Niagara IceDogs ahead of Saturday’s OHL Draft.

The Rangers sent the Barrie Colt’s third-round pick to Niagara in exchange for Niagara’s fourth-round pick in 2019 and Niagara’s third-round selections in 2020 and 2024.

The Rangers initially acquired Barrie’s pick in 2017 from the Icedogs as part of a deal which saw Elijah Roberts move from Kitchener to Niagara.

The OHL draft kicks off on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the Kingston Frontenacs holding the first selection overall. The team has already announced it will be selecting Shane Wright with the first pick.

It's official! Shane Wright is the First overall selection in the 2019 @OHLHockey Priority Selection and is now a member of the Kingston Frontenacs! Welcome to Kingston, Shane! DETAILS: https://t.co/Wq1OECKIrM pic.twitter.com/v9BkdYbtGo — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) April 5, 2019

The Rangers will pick 13th overall and currently have 13 selections in the 15-round draft.