April 7, 2019 10:40 pm
Updated: April 7, 2019 10:41 pm

OHL Roundup: Sunday, April 7, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Jason Robertson scored back-to-back goals in the third period as the Niagara IceDogs beat the Oshawa Generals 5-1 on Sunday for a 2-0 lead in their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Robertson also tacked on an assist for a three-point outing, joining Ivan Lodnia (two goals and one helper). Matt Brassard and Philip Tomasino also scored for Niagara.

Allan McShane had the lone goal for the Generals, who host Game 3 on Tuesday.

IceDogs goaltender Stephen Dhillon stopped 24 shots. Oshawa’s Kyle Keyser made 37 saves.

Niagara was 1 for 4 on the power play while the Generals failed to take advantage of their five chances with the man advantage.

KNIGHTS 7 STORM 0

LONDON, Ont. — Jordan Kooy stopped 27 shots and Kevin Hancock had two goals and an assist as the Knights blanked Guelph for a 2-0 series lead.

Matvey Guskov, Liam Foudy, Josh Nelson, Adam Boqvist and William Lochead also scored for London.

Anthony Popovich started in the Storm net, allowing five goals on 26 shots through 42:33. Nico Daws stopped 8-of-10 attempts the rest of the way.

67’S 5 WOLVES 0

OTTAWA — Michael DiPietro made 27 saves for the shutout and Noel Hoefenmayer scored twice as the 67’s went ahead 2-0 in their second-round series against Sudbury.

Tye Felhaber had a goal and two assists for Ottawa and Lucas Chiodo and Austen Keating also scored.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 20 shots for the Wolves.

SPIRIT 10 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Ryan McLeod, Blade Jenkins and Nicholas Porco had two goals apiece as the Spirit routed Sault Ste. Marie to take a 2-0 lead in their series..

Camaryn Baber, Brady Gilmour, Owen Tippett and Mason Millman also scored for Saginaw.

Mac Hollowell scored for the Greyhounds.

