Burlington man charged with assault after altercation outside Peterborough bar

A Burlington, Ont., man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm following an altercation outside a Peterborough bar last month.

Peterborough Police Service say on March 31, the man was evicted from a bar on George Street North. Police say while outside the establishment, the accused allegedly struck a man in the face who attempted to speak to him.

READ MORE: Firearms stolen from Trent Hills cottage following fire: Northumberland OPP

Police say the individuals did not know each other.

The accused left the area on foot. The victim was taken to hospital.

On April 2, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused. On Saturday, the accused attended the police station where he turned himself into police.

Alexander Spasic, 35, of Paula Court, Burlington, was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Northumberland OPP charge 2 after seizing drugs, weapons from parked vehicle in Bewdley

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.