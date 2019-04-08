Ottawa Public Health confirms second measles case in city

Ottawa’s public health agency has confirmed a second case of measles in the city less than a week after announcing the first one, but officials say the two cases are not linked to one another.
Both of these infections, however, “are associated with international travel,” according to Ottawa Public Health.
The health agency announced the first case on April 3 and the second on Sunday night. Aside from confirming the two infected people recently travelled abroad, Ottawa Public Health hasn’t released any further details about the individuals.
These are the only confirmed cases of measles in Ottawa to date in 2019, officials said in a media release on Sunday.
As in the first case, Ottawa Public Health says it’s working with health-care providers and hospitals to contact anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus in this second case.
The notice applies to anyone who was at these locations, on these dates and times:
The health agency says anyone present at those locations, at those times, is “at a higher risk of developing measles and/or complications” if they also fall into one of the following categories:
Anyone who believes they were exposed to measles should check their immunization records or call their health-care provider to check their immunization status, Ottawa Public Health says. Health officials suggest isolating yourself in order to protect others; they also urge people not to enter a hospital to get the measles vaccine.
“If you need to see a health-care provider, call ahead so they can take precautions to protect other patients,” the agency said.
According to Ottawa Public Health, early symptoms of measles may include:
“Within three to seven days after symptom onset, a red blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs,” the agency said.
“We strongly encourage all residents to consider vaccination as a way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases,” officials said.
Ottawa Public Health says it will continue to post updates about the confirmed measles cases on its website.
