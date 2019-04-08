Ottawa Public Health confirms second measles case in city

Ottawa’s public health agency has confirmed a second case of measles in the city less than a week after announcing the first one, but officials say the two cases are not linked to one another.

Both of these infections, however, “are associated with international travel,” according to Ottawa Public Health.

READ MORE: McGill University Health Centre warns about measles exposure at Glen Site

The health agency announced the first case on April 3 and the second on Sunday night. Aside from confirming the two infected people recently travelled abroad, Ottawa Public Health hasn’t released any further details about the individuals.

These are the only confirmed cases of measles in Ottawa to date in 2019, officials said in a media release on Sunday.

As in the first case, Ottawa Public Health says it’s working with health-care providers and hospitals to contact anyone who may have been exposed to the measles virus in this second case.

The notice applies to anyone who was at these locations, on these dates and times:

Loblaws, 100 McArthur Ave., on Mar. 29, 2019, from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

OC Transpo bus Route 12 (from Montreal Road and North River Road to Rideau St. and Sussex Drive) on March 29, from 9:15 p.m. – 9:25 p.m.

OC Transpo bus Route 6 (from Rideau Street and Sussex Drive to Heron Road and Bank Street) on March 29, from 9:25 p.m. – 9:50 p.m.

O’Brien’s Pub and Eatery, 1145 Heron Rd., from 10 p.m. March 29, from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on March 30.

Coconut Lagoon Restaurant, 853 St. Laurent Blvd., on March 30, from 4:45 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart and Dynacare Laboratory, 150 Vanier Parkway, on April 1, from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The emergency department at The Ottawa Hospital General Campus, from 7:30 p.m. on April 2 to 7:45 p.m. on April 3.

The 7 West unit at The Ottawa Hospital General Campus, from 5:45 p.m. on April 3 to 5:30 p.m. on April 4.

⚠️Additional case of #Measles confirmed in #Ottawa. This new case of measles IS NOT connected to the one announced by Ottawa Public Health on April 3, 2019. Please RT. Updates posted on: https://t.co/m5KvgM7VBQ #OttNews #OttCity pic.twitter.com/tCJoBFD3HJ — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) April 7, 2019

The health agency says anyone present at those locations, at those times, is “at a higher risk of developing measles and/or complications” if they also fall into one of the following categories:

were born in or after 1970 and never received a measles-containing vaccine;

never received a measles-containing vaccine; have a weakened immune system;

are pregnant and are unimmunized and have never had measles;

children under the age of one year.

Anyone who believes they were exposed to measles should check their immunization records or call their health-care provider to check their immunization status, Ottawa Public Health says. Health officials suggest isolating yourself in order to protect others; they also urge people not to enter a hospital to get the measles vaccine.

“If you need to see a health-care provider, call ahead so they can take precautions to protect other patients,” the agency said.

According to Ottawa Public Health, early symptoms of measles may include:

fever

cough

runny nose, and

“tiny white spots in the mouth.”

“Within three to seven days after symptom onset, a red blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs,” the agency said.

“We strongly encourage all residents to consider vaccination as a way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases,” officials said.

Ottawa Public Health says it will continue to post updates about the confirmed measles cases on its website.

⚠️Additional case of #Measles confirmed in #Ottawa. This new case of measles IS NOT connected to the one announced by Ottawa Public Health on April 3, 2019. Please RT. Updates posted on: https://t.co/m5KvgM7VBQ #OttNews #OttCity pic.twitter.com/tCJoBFD3HJ — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) April 7, 2019