People trapped by intense fire at Esquimalt apartment building

A massive house fire at an apartment building in Esquimalt Sunday forced at least one person onto the fourth-floor balcony where they were trapped, reports say.

Crews responded to the fire in the 800-block of Craigflower Road just before 4 p.m., along with Victoria police and paramedics.

READ MORE: 2 men airlifted to hospital after building collapse on Vancouver Island

People could be seen on stretchers in the street outside the four-storey building. Witnesses said more residents were trapped inside.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or the condition on any of the residents inside.

Victoria police said they would be providing more information later Sunday evening.

More to come…