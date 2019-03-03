2 men airlifted to hospital after building collapse on Vancouver Island

At least two people have been injured in a building collapse in the small community of Errington, near Parksville on Vancouver Island.

According to firefighters, the collapse happened Sunday afternoon as two men in their mid-40s were taking apart the upper floor of a two-storey building.

“The roof basically had collapsed onto them,” said Errington Deputy Fire Chief George Klemm.

“It was chaotic … first we had to stabilize the building, go through and make sure utilities and everything else is secure, stabilize the bottom floor because they had demolitioned part of the bottom floor, and then work our way up and try and get some of the pressure off of them.”

Klemm said crews from the Parksville fire department assisted with the operation.

Both men were airlifted to hospital in Victoria. One suffered a leg injury, while the other has a breathing issue after the roof collapsed on him, according to one of the victims’ cousins.

Klemm said both men were talking when transported to hospital.

It remains unclear what caused the building to collapse.

