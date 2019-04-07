Global Saskatoon, Global Regina win 5 Prairie RTDNA Awards

Global Saskatoon and Global Regina have been recognized for excellence in television and digital journalism.

The two stations won five Prairie RTDNA Awards at a gala on Saturday in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Global News Toronto wins 3 RTDNA awards

Global Saskatoon was recognized in two digital categories.

The first is the Ron Laidlaw Award for continuing coverage of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Saskatoon also won in the Sports – Feature Reporting category for coverage of Humboldt Bronco Layne Matechuk leaving hospital six months after the crash.

Focus Saskatchewan, produced by Global Regina, won three television awards.

READ MORE: Humboldt marks one year since Broncos tragedy

It won the News Information Program for the Humboldt Broncos special which aired after the crash.

The show also won the Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award for a small or medium market for Family ties in the sky, and Excellence in Video for the Jesse James tintype photo feature.

Michael Fulmes, the station manager and news director for Regina and Saskatoon, said the awards are recognition of the dedication and teamwork of staff at both stations.

“I am so proud of our staff and the recognition they have received from the RTDNA,” Fulmes said.

“We work very hard as a team throughout Saskatchewan and our wins tonight are a true testament to those efforts and the quality of journalism we produce every day.”