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This clever Ninja combines a microwave with an air fryer, promising faster meals without sacrificing that crispy finish. Here’s what I thought after putting it to the test.
When a kitchen appliance promises to microwave, air fry, roast and bake in one countertop footprint, I’m immediately intrigued. The Ninja Crispi Microwave takes that idea one step further with FusionCrisp, a cooking function designed to microwave food quickly before finishing it with hot, circulating air.
In theory, it sounds almost too convenient. Reheating last night’s pizza without turning it soggy? Making a baked potato without waiting nearly an hour? Getting crispy chicken without pulling out a separate air fryer? I wanted to know whether this was actually useful—or just another appliance looking for counter space.
Enter: the Ninja Crispi Microwave.
So, what exactly does it do?
The Ninja Crispi Microwave combines a 1,000-watt microwave with a 1,700-watt air fryer and gives you several ways to cook. There are dedicated settings for things like popcorn, potatoes, frozen dinners, soup and vegetables, plus air-fry functions including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Air Roast, Air Bake and Air Broil.
But the feature that caught my attention most is FusionCrisp.
Instead of choosing between microwave convenience and air-fryer crispiness, FusionCrisp handles both. The microwave gets the food hot quickly, then the air-fry portion adds colour and crunch.
For someone who wants dinner on the table quickly but doesn’t want everything to taste like it came out of a microwave, that’s a pretty compelling combination.
Ninja Crispi Microwave cooking cheat sheet
Cooking times may vary depending on the food, quantity and starting temperature.
Reheating
- Leftover pizza: FusionCrisp | about 5–8 min
- Crispy leftovers: FusionCrisp
- Soup: Microwave | Soup preset
- Pasta: Microwave, then FusionCrisp if you want a crispier finish
- Casseroles: FusionCrisp
Frozen foods
- Fries: Max Crisp / Air Fry
- Chicken nuggets: Air Fry
- Mozzarella sticks: Air Fry
- Frozen pizza: FusionCrisp
- Frozen dinner: Microwave | Frozen Dinner preset
Proteins
- Chicken wings: Air Fry
- Chicken breast: FusionCrisp or Air Roast
- Salmon: FusionCrisp
- Chicken tenders: Air Fry
- Bacon: Air Fry
Vegetables
- Broccoli: Air Roast
- Brussels sprouts: Air Roast
- Roasted potatoes: Air Roast / FusionCrisp
- Frozen vegetables: Microwave | Frozen Vegetable preset
Quick meals
- Baked potato: FusionCrisp
- Sweet potato: FusionCrisp
- Toasted sandwiches: Air Bake / Air Broil
- Crispy leftovers: FusionCrisp
The glass cooking vessel is a clever feature
One of the biggest differences between this and a traditional microwave is the cooking vessel. Instead of transferring food between a microwave-safe plate and a separate air fryer basket, the Crispi uses its glassware for cooking.
That makes the whole process feel more contained: cook, crisp and serve without pulling out another pan.
The glass vessels are also dishwasher-safe, which is particularly appealing when you’re cooking something messy or greasy.
And there’s something satisfying about being able to see your food as it cooks rather than opening a traditional air fryer basket repeatedly to check on it.
Where the Crispi really makes sense
For me, the appeal isn’t necessarily that it replaces every appliance in the kitchen. It’s that it could replace two appliances that otherwise compete for counter space.
If you’re reheating leftovers, the microwave is there. If you want crispy fries, the air fryer is there. If you want both at once, FusionCrisp bridges the gap.
It’s also particularly useful for foods where a microwave gets the job done quickly but leaves the texture lacking. Think pizza, roasted potatoes, chicken, fries and other leftovers that are perfectly edible after microwaving but dramatically better with a crispy finish.
And unlike a conventional oven, you aren’t waiting around for a large cavity to heat up every time you want to make something small.
But there’s one thing you need to know before buying
This isn’t a tiny appliance.
The Crispi Microwave takes up a meaningful amount of counter space, so I’d measure your kitchen before adding it to your cart. It’s also worth considering how much clearance you have around it for ventilation.
And because the glass cooking vessel is substantial, it can feel heavier and more cumbersome than grabbing a lightweight microwave-safe plate.
That’s the trade-off for getting a larger, more versatile cooking system rather than a basic microwave.
Is the Ninja Crispi Microwave worth it?
After looking at what it can actually do, I think the 2-in-1 concept makes much more sense than I initially expected.
If you regularly reheat leftovers but hate the texture, make frozen foods, cook for one or two people, or don’t want a separate microwave and air fryer taking over your kitchen, this is the kind of appliance that can earn its counter space.
It’s not the right choice if you already have a microwave and a great air fryer that you’re perfectly happy with. But if you’re replacing one—or both—the Crispi’s combination of speed and crispiness is the real selling point.
My verdict: The Ninja Crispi Microwave isn’t just an air fryer with a microwave tacked on. Its FusionCrisp function makes the two technologies work together in a way that could genuinely change how you reheat and cook everyday food.
For anyone who has ever looked at a sad, soggy slice of leftover pizza and thought there has to be a better way, this might be it.
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