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This clever Ninja combines a microwave with an air fryer, promising faster meals without sacrificing that crispy finish. Here’s what I thought after putting it to the test.

When a kitchen appliance promises to microwave, air fry, roast and bake in one countertop footprint, I’m immediately intrigued. The Ninja Crispi Microwave takes that idea one step further with FusionCrisp, a cooking function designed to microwave food quickly before finishing it with hot, circulating air.

In theory, it sounds almost too convenient. Reheating last night’s pizza without turning it soggy? Making a baked potato without waiting nearly an hour? Getting crispy chicken without pulling out a separate air fryer? I wanted to know whether this was actually useful—or just another appliance looking for counter space.

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Enter: the Ninja Crispi Microwave.

So, what exactly does it do?

The Ninja Crispi Microwave combines a 1,000-watt microwave with a 1,700-watt air fryer and gives you several ways to cook. There are dedicated settings for things like popcorn, potatoes, frozen dinners, soup and vegetables, plus air-fry functions including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Air Roast, Air Bake and Air Broil.

But the feature that caught my attention most is FusionCrisp.

Instead of choosing between microwave convenience and air-fryer crispiness, FusionCrisp handles both. The microwave gets the food hot quickly, then the air-fry portion adds colour and crunch.

For someone who wants dinner on the table quickly but doesn’t want everything to taste like it came out of a microwave, that’s a pretty compelling combination.

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Ninja Crispi Microwave cooking cheat sheet

Cooking times may vary depending on the food, quantity and starting temperature.

Reheating

Leftover pizza: FusionCrisp | about 5–8 min

Crispy leftovers: FusionCrisp

Soup: Microwave | Soup preset

Pasta: Microwave, then FusionCrisp if you want a crispier finish

Casseroles: FusionCrisp

Frozen foods

Fries: Max Crisp / Air Fry

Chicken nuggets: Air Fry

Mozzarella sticks: Air Fry

Frozen pizza: FusionCrisp

Frozen dinner: Microwave | Frozen Dinner preset

Proteins

Chicken wings: Air Fry

Chicken breast: FusionCrisp or Air Roast

Salmon: FusionCrisp

Chicken tenders: Air Fry

Bacon: Air Fry

Vegetables

Broccoli: Air Roast

Brussels sprouts: Air Roast

Roasted potatoes: Air Roast / FusionCrisp

Frozen vegetables: Microwave | Frozen Vegetable preset

Quick meals

Baked potato: FusionCrisp

Sweet potato: FusionCrisp

Toasted sandwiches: Air Bake / Air Broil

Crispy leftovers: FusionCrisp

The glass cooking vessel is a clever feature

One of the biggest differences between this and a traditional microwave is the cooking vessel. Instead of transferring food between a microwave-safe plate and a separate air fryer basket, the Crispi uses its glassware for cooking.

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That makes the whole process feel more contained: cook, crisp and serve without pulling out another pan.

The glass vessels are also dishwasher-safe, which is particularly appealing when you’re cooking something messy or greasy.

And there’s something satisfying about being able to see your food as it cooks rather than opening a traditional air fryer basket repeatedly to check on it.

Where the Crispi really makes sense

For me, the appeal isn’t necessarily that it replaces every appliance in the kitchen. It’s that it could replace two appliances that otherwise compete for counter space.

If you’re reheating leftovers, the microwave is there. If you want crispy fries, the air fryer is there. If you want both at once, FusionCrisp bridges the gap.

It’s also particularly useful for foods where a microwave gets the job done quickly but leaves the texture lacking. Think pizza, roasted potatoes, chicken, fries and other leftovers that are perfectly edible after microwaving but dramatically better with a crispy finish.

And unlike a conventional oven, you aren’t waiting around for a large cavity to heat up every time you want to make something small.

But there’s one thing you need to know before buying

This isn’t a tiny appliance.

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The Crispi Microwave takes up a meaningful amount of counter space, so I’d measure your kitchen before adding it to your cart. It’s also worth considering how much clearance you have around it for ventilation.

And because the glass cooking vessel is substantial, it can feel heavier and more cumbersome than grabbing a lightweight microwave-safe plate.

That’s the trade-off for getting a larger, more versatile cooking system rather than a basic microwave.

Is the Ninja Crispi Microwave worth it?

After looking at what it can actually do, I think the 2-in-1 concept makes much more sense than I initially expected.

If you regularly reheat leftovers but hate the texture, make frozen foods, cook for one or two people, or don’t want a separate microwave and air fryer taking over your kitchen, this is the kind of appliance that can earn its counter space.

It’s not the right choice if you already have a microwave and a great air fryer that you’re perfectly happy with. But if you’re replacing one—or both—the Crispi’s combination of speed and crispiness is the real selling point.

My verdict: The Ninja Crispi Microwave isn’t just an air fryer with a microwave tacked on. Its FusionCrisp function makes the two technologies work together in a way that could genuinely change how you reheat and cook everyday food.

For anyone who has ever looked at a sad, soggy slice of leftover pizza and thought there has to be a better way, this might be it.

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You may also like:

Our Place Wonder Oven The Our Place Wonder Oven is a versatile 6-in-1 countertop appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, toast, broil and reheat, making it easy to prepare everything from crispy fries to roasted chicken and baked treats. It also uses steam infusion to help keep foods juicy and tender while creating crisp, golden exteriors. $240 on Amazon

Chefman 12-Quart 6-in-1 Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven & Dehydrator This all-in-one 6-in-1 air fryer is your kitchen’s new MVP—air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie, roast, or reheat your way to crispy, golden perfection with family-sized ease, 12 smart presets and all the tools you need to cook like a pro. $109.99 on Amazon

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer Enjoy healthier, crispy meals by using hot air circulation to fry, bake, or roast your favourite foods with little to no oil. $89.99 on Amazon

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