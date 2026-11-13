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When you think of SharkNinja, chances are a high-powered vacuum or air fryer comes to mind. But the brand’s lineup goes well beyond the everyday household staples. From a dual-chamber frozen drink maker that brings the slushie shop home to a clever beauty tool designed to depuff and sculpt, SharkNinja has a knack for creating products you probably didn’t know you needed. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen, simplify your cleaning routine or add a little something extra to your self-care lineup, read on to discover eight clever finds worth adding to cart.

Shark™ DePuffi™ Instant Contrast Therapy Tool The latest addition to the skincare tool conversation? Contrast therapy. The Shark DePuffi puts a spin on the traditional gua sha with a sculptural, dermatologist-developed design and hot-and-cold technology. The warming setting helps relieve muscle tension and boost radiance, while the cooling treatment works to depuff, sculpt and soothe. Think of it as a little spa-inspired upgrade to your morning skincare routine, with two targeted treatments in one sleek tool. $279.99 on Amazon $279.99 at SharkNinja

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Ninja SLUSHi Twist Smart Frozen Drink Maker Enjoy homemade frozen drinks on another level. This unique slushie machine lets you make two different slushies at once or combine them into one delicious custom creation. Its dual-vessel design features a generous 144-ounce total capacity, making it a fun addition to your family gatherings–hello, holidays! Even better, the machine requires no ice, while its smart technology automatically adjusts temperatures for a smooth, consistent slush. Think frozen lemonade, fruity mocktails and all your favourite frozen drinks, without the trip to 7-Eleven. $549.99 on Amazon $549.99 at SharkNinja

Ninja® DualZone™ XL 12-in-1 Multicooker If your kitchen could use a little more counter space, this multifunctional cooker might be the answer. The Ninja DualZone XL combines 12 cooking functions in one appliance, including slow cooking, steaming, sautéing, sous vide, baking and even hot pot–what’s not to love? Its clever dual-pot design lets you prepare two different dishes simultaneously, while the larger 7.5-quart pot accommodates meals for 12 or more. With removable, dual-hinged lids and a PFAS-, PTFE- and PFOA-free ceramic coating, it’s a versatile option for busy weeknights and larger family dinners alike. $349.99 on Amazon $349.99 at SharkNinja

Ninja Single-Serve Combo Coffee Maker Coffee lovers who can’t decide between the convenience of pods and the flavour of freshly ground beans will appreciate this compact machine. The Ninja Single-Serve Combo Coffee Maker accommodates both, giving you the flexibility to brew with your favourite coffee grounds or compatible pods. Choose from four brew styles, including Classic, Rich, Over Ice and Specialty, with serving sizes ranging from a 6-ounce cup to a 24-ounce travel mug. It can even make a super-rich coffee concentrate for creating café-style lattes, cappuccinos and macchiatos at home. Your morning coffee routine will thank you! $179.99 on Amazon $179.99 at SharkNinja

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Ninja Cold Press Juicer – $199

Shark® CryoGlow™ LED Mask – $499.99

Ninja BlendBOSS Personal Blender – $199.99

Ninja K32012 Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System A quality knife set is a kitchen staple, but keeping those blades in top shape is another story. The Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System has a rather clever solution built right into its countertop storage block: a built-in sharpening wheel that restores each blade’s edge with a simple swipe of the exterior lever. The knives are crafted from durable German stainless steel, with balanced, ergonomic handles for added comfort and control. Complete with premium steak knives, this is one of those thoughtful kitchen upgrades that makes everyday prep feel that much easier. $345 on Amazon

Shark® BreatheClear™ Air Purifier MAX with NeverChange™ Good air quality is something that’s easy to overlook until you start paying attention to it. The Shark BreatheClear MAX makes monitoring your home’s air a little more intuitive with an LCD screen that displays real-time readings for particles, odours and VOCs. Its sensors scan the air 3,600 times per hour, automatically adjusting purification as conditions change. The HEPA-exceeding filtration system captures 99.98 per cent of particles associated with smoke, pollen, dust and pet dander, while its coverage extends up to 1,650 square feet in one hour. It’s a particularly appealing find for larger living spaces, open-concept homes and anyone looking to be a little more mindful of their indoor environment. $399.99 on Amazon (was $549.99) $399.99 at SharkNinja (was $549.99)

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Shark® PowerDetect Speed™ Cordless Vacuum A vacuum that does some of the thinking for you? Sign us up. The Shark PowerDetect Speed is designed to take the guesswork out of everyday cleaning with intelligent technology that detects hidden dirt, floor types and cleaning direction, automatically adjusting suction as needed. Its lightweight, seven-pound design makes it easy to manoeuvre around the house, while the flexible wand bends to reach underneath furniture without having to move everything around. Another clever detail: its nozzle picks up debris on both forward and reverse passes, helping you get through your cleaning routine in fewer sweeps. With up to 60 minutes of runtime in ECO mode, it’s a handy household upgrade. $549.99 on Amazon $549.99 at SharkNinja

Ninja FlexFlame ProConnect Grill & Smoker For anyone who takes outdoor cooking seriously, this five-in-one system could be a total game-changer. The Ninja FlexFlame ProConnect combines grilling, smoking, roasting, griddling and pizza-making capabilities in one outdoor appliance, giving you plenty of flexibility when entertaining. What makes it particularly clever is its app connectivity, which lets you monitor temperatures, check cooking progress and receive notifications directly on your phone. It also features a high-velocity convection fan that circulates heated air and smoke around your food for even cooking and browning. With a temperature range of 200 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s designed to take some of the guesswork out of backyard cooking. $1399.99 on Amazon $1,399.99 at SharkNinja

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Ninja® Crispi Pro Glass Air Fryer, 6-in-1 Cooker – $399.99

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Shark SilkiPro 3-in-1 Dryer – $299.99

Ninja DT201C, Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven – $199.99