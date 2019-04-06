Search and rescue teams head to Summerland for ‘SARnival’

Nearly four dozen search and rescue volunteers were out practicing their skills at Summerland’s rodeo grounds on Saturday.

Teams from across the Interior participated in the sixth annual ‘SARnival.’

Volunteers were learning the latest techniques for rope rescue, first aid, tracking and navigation.

“It gets me outside. I love the activity. I always want to help people,” volunteer Brian Andrews said.

Last year saw nearly 1,300 search and rescue calls throughout B.C., and volunteers said the time commitment involved is demanding.

“It’s huge. Just our group, we’re averaging over a call a week, so over 50-something calls a year. We’re constantly out there,” Andrews said. “I was 500 hours last year of my own time.”