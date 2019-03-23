B.C. government promises more funding for search and rescue crews

The B.C. government is announcing more funding for ground search and rescue crews across the province Saturday.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is making the announcement in Coquitlam alongside Chris Kelly, president of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, and various search and rescue volunteers from around B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. search and rescue groups left out in the cold in latest provincial budget

Search and rescue crews have regularly requested additional funding to allow for more staffing and equipment to manage the number of rescues from trails and backcountry areas, which has been growing over the past few years.

The announcement comes despite search and rescue crews being largely left out of the new spending promises outlined in the latest provincial budget.

READ MORE: B.C. company awarded $595K in federal funding for boating safety app

At the time the budget was announced in February, the B.C. Search and Rescue Association had been hoping for $6 million in funding.

More to come.