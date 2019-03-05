Vernon Search and Rescue continue to look for missing snowmobilers

Vernon Search and Rescue said an overnight search for two missing snowmobilers has failed to locate the pair.

Leigh Pearson, search manager with Vernon Search and Rescue, said the snowmobilers left their homes Monday intending on doing a day trip to the Bouleau Lake area, northwest of Okanagan Lake.

However, they never returned home as planned.

“Our crew was out all night. They are back home now because they are just exhausted,” Pearson said.

“It is a bit of a puzzle. It was extremely cold up there last night. A couple of our members got a little bit of frost bite…pretty minor.”

Two helicopters were in the air Tuesday morning to continue to the search, while other search and rescue members from Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Kelowna are coming to continue the search.

In addition to the area around Bouleau Lake, Pearson said, crews are looking for the pair in the drainages leading from it.