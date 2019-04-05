Winnipeg Transit Union rejects contract offer from city

Winnipeg’s Transit Union is resoundingly saying ‘no’ to a new contract offer from the city.

More than 98 per cent of members rejected the deal on Friday.

ATU Local 1505 president Aleem Chaudhary would not get into specifics when asked why the vote was so lopsided but said they are open to more negotiations.

READ MORE: Transit Union “won’t stop fighting” after Brian Kyle Thomas guilty verdict

“Our members work hard each and every day to keep our city moving, often going above and beyond to serve the public,” Chaudhary said.

“Our union has been steadfast in our fight to improve Winnipeg Transit, for workers and riders alike. We’re hopeful that the City will recognize the role that our members play and work with us to improve Winnipeg Transit.”

The previous agreement expired on January 12. The union represents more than 1,400 transit operators and maintenance workers at Winnipeg Transit.

READ MORE: Transit shields, safety inspectors aim to make Winnipeg buses safer

The city says they are disappointed by the decision but wants to avoid any disruption to the 170,000 rides given out each day.

“The city remains committed to finding a solution that is fair and reasonable to all parties, including ATU members and Winnipeg taxpayers,” Michael Jack, Chief Corporate Services Officer at the City of Winnipeg said.

WATCH: Winnipeg Transit drivers worry about assaults