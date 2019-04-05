Sask. Premier Scott Moe reflects on anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy

April 6, 2018, is a day that has been burned into Saskatchewan’s memory. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos, who were on their way to an SJHL playoff game, was in a collision with a semi south of Nipawin, Sask. Sixteen people lost their lives, and it has been a long road to recovery for the survivors.

A one-year memorial is planned in Humboldt, and large crowds are expected to come to the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 to pay their respects. Coverings will be placed on the ground due to potentially muddy conditions, and there will be reduced speed limits and signs warning for pedestrians in the area.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province is taking part in determining a location for a permanent roadside memorial near the intersection.

Ahead of the memorial, Moe can’t help but be reminded of the outpouring of support that came from around the world.

“Thinking back to all of the memorials, the fundraisers, the different campaigns – put your sticks out – for instance,” Moe said. “Just the real coming together of not just those closest to this tragedy, not just even the community of Humboldt, or even the province of Saskatchewan for that matter. We’ve seen the nation and people around the world reach out and lend their prayers and lend their support to those that were impacted by this tragedy.”

Inside the legislative assembly, changes came in to improve road safety following the crash. This includes the March 15 implementation of standardized, mandatory semi-truck driver training and $20 million allocated in the 2019-20 budget to improve highway intersection safety. This includes the Broncos crash site.

Global News will have special live coverage from Humboldt on Saturday, April 6 for the Broncos memorial.