Winnipeg-based delivery company Skip the Dishes backing out of U.S. market

SkipTheDishes is pulling out of the United States.

The Winnipeg-based delivery company had operations in six American markets and has entered into an agreement to transition those services to Grubhub south of the border.

A SkipTheDishes spokesperson told Global News the company wants to focus on building its business here in Canada and will be updating its partners on the change to their American operations.

