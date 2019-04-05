Knox Mountain Drive in Kelowna reopens

Spring has sprung in Kelowna, and with warmer weather comes the annual reopening of Knox Mountain Drive.

The city closes the road during winter due to poor driving conditions.

The re-opening of Knox Mountain Drive, which was closed on Nov. 9, comes with a trade-off though — Paul’s Tomb Trail will close for maintenance on Monday morning to Wednesday morning.

Park users will still be able to access the park via Ogopogo Trail and Poplar Point Drive.

Knox Mountain Drive is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m., on Sundays.

Knox Mountain Park is open every day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.