Knox Mountain Drive in Kelowna closing for winter

With cooler temperatures here and snow about to become a regular part of the weather forecast, the City of Kelowna has closed Knox Mountain Drive for the winter.

The city says it closes Knox Mountain Drive annually due to poor driving conditions, as precipitation and colder temperatures cause the roadway to become increasingly hazardous. Effective today, Friday, November 9th, the road will remain closed to public vehicles until the spring.

While Knox Mountain Drive is closed, the park trails will remain open to those on foot or bike, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily. Park users are advised to be cautious as the road and pathways will not be cleared of snow or ice throughout the winter.

Park users are reminded to keep their dogs on-leash, except once inside the off-leash dog park south of Knox Mountain Drive.

For more information about Knox Mountain Park and other municipal parks, visit kelowna.ca/parks or contact parks@kelowna.ca.