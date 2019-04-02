Restored water park in Kelowna will help kids beat the heat this summer

City Park fell victim to flooding in 2017, which damaged and ultimately closed a summer staple in Kelowna’s premier waterfront spot.

Now, the water park in City Park is getting a much needed face-lift, thanks to the City of Kelowna, Waterplay and RecTec Industries, two Canadian-based companies.

READ MORE: Province did all it could in face of 2017 Okanagan flood: report

Some of the park’s new features will include a nature theme and an inclusive design for kids of all ages and abilities.

Some of the new elements in the space will be misting grasses, an interactive waterfall and spray cannons playfully disguised as wildflowers.

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 30, 2019): 2017 flood damage to be repaired in Central Okanagan parks

The city says along with promoting play-based learning, the park meets health codes, thanks to updated water delivery and disposal systems. The new water systems are also designed resist flooding.

There was no word as to exactly when the water features will be reopened, other than in time for the upcoming season.

The city adds the bulk of the costs in renovating the water park will be covered by an insurance claim from the 2017 floods.