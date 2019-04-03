Rutland Centennial Park in Kelowna set for another makeover

The third stage of improvements to Rutland Centennial Park is now underway.

Andrew Gibbs, project manager, says “we’re taking another step toward creating a vibrant Rutland Town Centre, adding to the work already completed to improve transportation and public spaces in this growing community.”

The park’s most recent face-lift will give area residents a multi-cultural community garden, new pathways, bench seating and an expanded playground.

Gibbs added “we’re improving access to enhanced, inclusive gathering spaces for all ages and abilities.”

Improvements already made to the park include an updated sports field and a new accessible playground.

To date, the total upgrade cost is $1.2 million, including a $50,000 investment from the federal government.

Phase three of the park’s upgrades is expected to be completed in late spring, with the final stages set to be done by 2022, depending on the city’s budget.

More information on this project can be found on the City of Kelowna’s website.