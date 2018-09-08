West Kelowna purchases 5.3 hectares for future park, sports use

Calling it a pleasing purchase, the city of West Kelowna announced that it has bought 5.34 hectares for future park purposes.

The land, located at 2100 Westlake Road, is adjacent to a future multi-use indoor sports facility and Rosewood sportsfield. The facility is in the design stage. Purchasing the land cost $4.25 million, though some of it was donated.

The newly acquired land will split into portions: 3.64 hectares will be used for future athletic fields, while 1.7 hectares will be used for a nature trail and park. The 3.64 hectares cost the city $4.25 million, while the 1.7 hectares was donated.

Overall, the purchased and donated land now gives West Kelowna a consolidated 7.89 hectares of parkland, which the city says provides plenty of configuration options.

“Council is pleased with this land acquisition, as it furthers our intentions for a consolidated recreational site in West Kelowna,” said mayor Doug Findlater. “What is also important to note is this purchase is accomplished without the use of tax dollars.”

According to the city, the purchase was funded by parks development cost charges.

The city added that the land was purchased from descendants of Mar Fee and Mar Jok, brothers who emigrated from China to Canada in 1910. In 1929, the brothers opened and operated the Golden Pheasant Café in Kelowna. In 1956, they purchased 147 hectares (365 acres) of land in West Kelowna, now known as Rose Valley. They used 24 hectres (60 acres) for farming and raising chicken and geese.

Mar Jok Elementary School, located adjacent to the lands, was named in honour of the family.