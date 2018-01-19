West Kelowna park impacted by wastewater improvement project

Improvements to sewage infrastructure mean a West Kelowna park is temporarily off-limits to the public.

A new outfall line is being built from the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant to Okanagan Lake, extending offshore about 440 metres.

The line runs through Pebble Beach Park so it has been closed down until construction is completed around the end of March.

The project cost is $3.5 million.

The plant treats about 10 million litres of wastewater daily.