Rutland May Days shut out of Centennial Park

Organizers of Kelowna’s Rutland May Days are scrambling to reorganize after discovering the event can no longer occupy Centennial Park.

“I’d really like to see the city reconsider,” Rutland Park Society treasurer Wendi Swarbrick said.

The City of Kelowna has construction planned in Centennial Park where the May Days vendors and midway are usually located for the Victoria Day long weekend event.

Swarbrick said the decision to not let May Days events in the park is disappointing.

The event has been gaining momentum leading up to this year’s 60th anniversary celebration, she said.

“It’s a really, really important event,” Swarbrick said. “It means a lot to the people of Rutland.”

READ MORE: Kelowna bullish on bike-sharing after successful first summer

The decision means the midway has been relocated to the Roxby Square parking lot to the west of Centennial Hall and the vendors moved indoors, according to Swarbrick.

“We’re going to get through this year. We’re going to meet with some other members of the community and put our heads together and see what we can come up with,” Swarbrick said.

“I like to think that May Days is going to continue into the future but that remains to be seen.”

Swarbrick said volunteers are still needed for this year’s event.