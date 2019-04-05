City investigating after ‘concerning’ hidden camera investigation of Winnipeg employees wasting time: Bowman

Several City of Winnipeg employees were caught on camera spending work time making personal shopping trips, running errands and taking extended lunch breaks at restaurants like Hooters.

A group of Winnipeg residents and business owners say they hired a private investigating company to track the staff at the city’s Planning, Property and Development Department, after years of complaints about long wait times for routine permits and inspections.

After a three month-investigation spanning from January to March, the group’s report was sent to media outlets including Global News.

The video surveillance and reports appear to show the staff reporting to work at Fort Garry Place before being seen:

Going to Costco for nearly two hours before going to Starbucks for an hour

Going on errand runs to places like Dollarama, Liquor Mart, Superstore and Benjamin Moore

Spending about two hours at the gym

Two hour stops at Tim Hortons

An employee snow blowing a residential driveway

Lunch at Hooters

Extended smoking breaks

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the city has a team investigating.

“If there are employees that are not playing by the rules that the appropriate consequences result in that. My first thoughts were obviously as concern and anger as a taxpayer,” he said.

Bowman says people may lose their jobs.

“If the allegations are in fact accurate, these are employees that shouldn’t be working for the City of Winnipeg,” he said.

“I’d like to have confidence in our senior administrators that this isn’t happening in any department not just the one that’s been named in this report.”

The employees under surveillance all make between $75,000 to $150,000.

The company behind the surveillance is Wilson Investigations.

An investigator says it took a team of four more than three months to compile the surveillance using hidden cameras.

His company was hired by a group calling themselves concerned Winnipeggers. They said they wanted to remain anonymous because they still have to deal with the planning and property department in the future.