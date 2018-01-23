Hundreds of Manitoba elevators in backlog for safety inspection

You’ve probably seen it, a permit posted in the elevator displaying the maximum weight and capacity. But how closely do you look?

Right now the province has a backlog of 514 elevators that are overdue for an inspection.

Global News found out-of-date permits displayed in many public places including Portage Place, The Forks, the RBC Convention Centre and Red River College among other buildings.

The permit in one of the elevators at the RRC Notre Dame Campus expired nearly two years ago, on February 2016, while the permit at the convention centre expired in May, 2017. The one on display at an elevator in Portage Place expired at the end of October.

Global News spoke to some people as they were getting off some of the elevators where the expired permits were being displayed.

“They have a reason for an inspection and that’s to make sure safety is being complied with,” Katherine Dowle said. If they’re not doing the actual inspections then safety isn’t being complied with.”

“[I feel] unsafe, very unsafe,” Chelsey Krepart said after stepping off the elevator at Portage Place,

“I would think it’s something to address. Definitely, I’m glad someone’s noticing and bringing it to attention.”

After multiple requests, the province denied an on-camera interview but emailed a response.

“Building owners are required to ensure their equipment is properly maintained and working safely. Elevator service companies are contracted to assist them to manage this risk. Just because a certificate expires does not mean the elevator is unsafe,” wrote the provincial spokesperson.

The province says there are six inspectors and one program manager assigned to the elevator unit, which manages 4,800 elevators.

Avrom Charach from the Professional Property Managers Association says the backlog has been an issue for at least a decade.

“The problem is if they’re six months to a year behind… something very well could go wrong in a year that just doesn’t get caught. And it could be very problematic to put it politely,” he said.

Kiran Frisen, who rode on the elevator at The Forks, where the inspection permit has an Oct. 31 Expiry date.

“Three months for me isn’t that long, if it was a year or two they should get on it,” she said.

Global News reached out to the locations where expired permits were noticed and will update the story with their responses.