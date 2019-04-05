Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board may cut 55 secondary school teaching jobs due to funding loss

When the 2019-20 school year starts in September, there will likely be 55 fewer secondary school teachers in the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

The board is dealing with a loss of funding that is estimated to be about $8.5 million.

That loss of funding will also lead to 300 fewer non-academic courses within the board next year.

According to board chair Diane Lloyd, there will be 35 layoffs and 20 positions lost through retirement.

However, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) District 14, which represents teachers within this board, says it actually expects the number of retirements to be closer to 35, which means fewer layoffs.

“There are 20 teachers who have been working in our board that will not have a job next September if these cuts come through,” said Dave Warda, president of OSSTF District 14. “This is a cut that is promised to keep going. There are very poor prospects for those teachers and teachers coming out of college.”

This comes after the province announced it would increase class sizes in high schools from 22 to 28 students per teacher and classes in grades 4 to 8 from 23 to 24 students per teacher.

Meanwhile, the president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), which represents teachers within the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board (PVNCCDSB), hasn’t heard official numbers for cuts.

“I haven’t heard of any cuts, but we meet on May 1 to discuss staffing,” said Kelly McNeely, local OECTA unit president. “I do know that there will (be) higher-than-normal surpluses, especially in high schools.”

At the public elementary school level, the local branch of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is still waiting to hear how the cuts will affect jobs with their members.

“We do absolutely think that wave is coming,” said David Berger, vice-president of Kawartha Pine Ridge ETFO. “The government is taking its time to roll out its cuts to see how the public responds to them. It’s important for us to be mobilized and have our teachers talking.”

Local teachers will join a large rally at Queen’s Park on Saturday. Buses leave from Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough at about 9:30 a.m.

