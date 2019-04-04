Doug Ford says Ontario student protests about ‘union thugs,’ not class sizes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is linking a province-wide student protest over education reform to the influence of “union thugs.”

Ford made the comments during an interview with the John Oakley Show on Global News Radio 640 Toronto on Thursday.

He said he some parents and students were disappointed by the protests, which saw high school students across the province walk out of class.

“This isn’t about class sizes, gentlemen,” he told a panel of guests on the show. “This is strictly from the union thugs, as I call them, the teachers’ union, one of the most powerful unions in the entire country. There’s finally a government with a backbone that wants our kids to start learning math.”

His comments come as the Progressive Conservatives have come under fire for recent policy changes in the education system.

Ford’s government plans to increase class sizes, ask students to take more online courses and overhaul the autism program to introduce funding caps on services many parents see as essential.

School boards and teachers unions have warned that the government’s planned increase in class sizes will result in thousands of teaching positions being lost over the next four years.

Some boards have also written to the education minister saying the move will mean they can offer fewer elective courses, such as those in the arts and skilled trades.

With files from the Canadian Press